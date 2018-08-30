Wendy Ellen Wolff-Murphy
KONA, Hawaii — Wendy Ellen Wolff-Murphy, age 47, died Aug. 25 in Kona Hospital, in Kona, Hawaii.
Francis J. Finley
EVARO — Francis J. Finley, 67, died at his home in Evaro on Tuesday evening. Traditional wake and services are pending in St. Ignatius with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Julia E. Hale
CORVALLIS — Julia E. Hale, 76, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, Aug. 29 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Arline Warner Christensen
RONAN — Arline Warner Christensen, 101, of Ronan, died on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at the Mountain View Care Center in Ronan. Burial will take place at Ogden Cemetery in Ogden, Utah. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at shriderthompson.com. Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home, Ronan, is assisting the Christensen family with arrangements.