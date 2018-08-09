Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Terri Carrell

MISSOULA — Terri Carrell, 69, died in the afternoon, Monday, Aug. 6 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.   

Allen L. Mogensen

MISSOULA — Allen L. Mogensen, 50, of Missoula, died on Tuesday, August 7. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Timothy Gene Becker

STEVENSVILLE — Timothy Gene Becker, 70, of Stevensville died on Monday, August 6. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.