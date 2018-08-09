Terri Carrell
MISSOULA — Terri Carrell, 69, died in the afternoon, Monday, Aug. 6 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Allen L. Mogensen
MISSOULA — Allen L. Mogensen, 50, of Missoula, died on Tuesday, August 7. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Timothy Gene Becker
STEVENSVILLE — Timothy Gene Becker, 70, of Stevensville died on Monday, August 6. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.