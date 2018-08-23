Wayne Mortensen
HAMILTON — Wayne Mortensen, 78, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday at his home in Hamilton.
Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Douglas E. 'Doug' Miller
MISSOULA — Douglas E. “Doug” Miller of Missoula, died Sunday, Aug. 19.
A future celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Catherine L. Tortorelli
HUSON — Catherine L. Tortorelli, 67, of Huson, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, at her residence.
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.