Virginia L. "Beach" Horan
HAMILTON — Virginia L. "Beach" Horan, 81, died early in the morning, Wednesday, Aug. 7 at her home in Hamilton with her family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Gary W. Johnson
RICHLAND, Washington — Gary W. Johnson died Aug. 5 in Richland, Washington. A full obituary will follow.
George Tillman “Pete” Cleveland III
MISSOULA — George Tillman “Pete” Cleveland III, 61, died at his home on July 30. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.