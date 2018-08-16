Trenton Lee Axtell
ST. IGNATIUS — Trenton Lee Axtell, 70, died Monday, Aug. 13 at his home in St. Ignatius. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
James Ernest Paro
RONAN — James Ernest Paro, 77, died Tuesday, Aug. 14 at his home in Ronan. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert S. “Bob” Erwin
MISSOULA — Robert S. “Bob” Erwin, 81, of Missoula, died at his home Tuesday evening, Aug. 14. A complete obituary will follow. Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.