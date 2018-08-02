Robert L. “Bob” Miller
MISSOULA — Robert L. “Bob” Miller, 83, of Missoula, died at Edgewood Vista early Wednesday morning, August 1. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Ernest Royden “Roy” Marsh
CHARLO — Ernest Royden “Roy” Marsh, age 63, of Somers, died on Wednesday, August 1 at his daughter’s residence. A Celebration of Life for Roy will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.
Leonard Ronnie Lahaye
RAVALLI — Leonard Ronnie Lahaye, 71, died on July 31 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Arrangements are with Foster Funeral Home and Crematory.