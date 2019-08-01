Delynn Colvert
MISSOULA — Delynn Colvert, 87, died in the night, Tuesday, July 30 at his home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Raymond "Ray" Sunford
MISSOULA — Raymond "Ray" Sunford, 83, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, July 30 at his home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Vera M. Schmidt
MISSOULA — Vera M. Schmidt, 84, of Missoula, died Tuesday, July 30 at The Rosetta Assisted Living Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.