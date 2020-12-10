Death Notices for Thursday, December 10, 2020

Jim M. Anderson
STEVENSVILLE — Jim M. Anderson, 84, of Stevensville, died Saturday, Dec. 5 at Community Medical Center. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Charles “Chuck” Furrer
MISSOULA — Charles “Chuck” Furrer, 62, died on Dec. 8 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Fay B. Schultz
HAMILTON — Fay B. Schultz, 81, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, Dec. 9 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Mary Lou Amsden
HAMILTON — Mary Lou Amsden, 76, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, Dec. 9 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Robert Stewart
MISSOULA — Robert Stewart, 89, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Mineral Community Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden city Funeral Home of Missoula.
