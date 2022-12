Bernard Kuhns, Sr., 76, of Missoula passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Doris Marie Vandeveer, 89, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota. A full obituary will be posted soon. Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks, North Dakota is in care of the arrangements.