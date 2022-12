Death Notices for Thursday, December 29, 2022

Tara Lee Husted

MISSOULA ~ Tara Lee Husted, 58, of Missoula, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Helen Jarvie

Florence ~ Helen Jarvie, 87, of Florence, passed away at her home, Monday December 19, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.

Victoria Richardson

Bonner ~ Victoria Richardson, 61, of Bonner, passed away Wednesday December 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.

Tonya Lynn Brown

Missoula ~ Tonya Lynn Brown, 56, of Missoula, passed away at her home, Monday December 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, gardencityfh.com.