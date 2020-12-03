Death Notices for Thursday, December 3, 2020

Michael P. Holliday
HAMILTON - Michael P. Holliday, 72, of Hamilton died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Michael A. “Mike” Holmes
CONDON - Michael A. “Mike” Holmes, 76, of Condon, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Edna Helen (Nagle) Hill
EAST MISSOULA - Edna Helen (Nagle) Hill, 84, of East Missoula died Dec. 1, 2020 at her home. Cremation is planned, no services are pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Leroy S. Waliser
HAMILTON - Leroy S. Waliser, 66, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Timothy Scott Simpson
MISSOULA - Timothy Scott Simpson, 57 died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at home in Missoula. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at dixiedees50@live.com. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
William E. Wall
MISSOULA - William E. Wall, 70, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Irene Hesse
MISSOULA - Irene Hesse, 71, of Missoula died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
