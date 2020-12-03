Death Notices for Thursday, December 3, 2020

Michael P. Holliday

HAMILTON - Michael P. Holliday, 72, of Hamilton died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Michael A. “Mike” Holmes

CONDON - Michael A. “Mike” Holmes, 76, of Condon, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Edna Helen (Nagle) Hill

EAST MISSOULA - Edna Helen (Nagle) Hill, 84, of East Missoula died Dec. 1, 2020 at her home. Cremation is planned, no services are pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Leroy S. Waliser

HAMILTON - Leroy S. Waliser, 66, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Timothy Scott Simpson