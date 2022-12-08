Death Notices for Thursday, December 8, 2022

Alice M. Elliott

Alice M. Elliott, 99, of Missoula, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Village Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Virgil “Mark” Tye

HAMILTON—Virgil “Mark” Tye, 78, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

William “Bill” Concannon

William “Bill” Concannon, 83, of Missoula passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.