Mary M. Rodgers
Hamilton — Mary M. Rodgers, 78, of Hamilton, died Dec. 8 at her home in Hamilton. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Oscar Kinzle
MISSOULA — Oscar Kinzle, 91, of Missoula, died Friday, Dec. 21 at his home at Brookdale. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Eldora I. Nielson
MISSOULA — Eldora I. Nielson, 79, of Missoula, died at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 25. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Randall N. “Randy” Reel
MISSOULA — Randall N. “Randy” Reel, 58, died at his home on Dec. 22. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.