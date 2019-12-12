Olga Silva
MISSOULA — Olga Silva, 74, of Missoula, died on Monday, Dec. 9 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Henry G. Rosenau
MISSOULA — Henry G. Rosenau, 93, died Friday, Dec. 6 at the Bee Hive Homes. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Doris E. Boehmler
MISSOULA — Doris E. Boehmler, 91, died on Monday, Dec. 9 at Rosetta Assisted Living. As per Doris’s wishes, her remains will be cremated. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: Boehmler Family, 5100 Goodan Ln. Missoula, MT 59808. A full obituary will follow.
Michael L. Jorgensen
CORVALLIS — Michael L. Jorgensen, 79, of Corvallis died Tuesday, Dec. 10 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.