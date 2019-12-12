{{featured_button_text}}

Olga Silva

MISSOULA — Olga Silva, 74, of Missoula, died on Monday, Dec. 9 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Henry G. Rosenau

MISSOULA — Henry G. Rosenau, 93, died Friday, Dec. 6 at the Bee Hive Homes. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Doris E. Boehmler

MISSOULA — Doris E. Boehmler, 91, died on Monday, Dec. 9 at Rosetta Assisted Living. As per Doris’s wishes, her remains will be cremated.  Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at: Boehmler Family, 5100 Goodan Ln. Missoula, MT  59808. A full obituary will follow.

Michael L. Jorgensen

CORVALLIS — Michael L. Jorgensen, 79, of Corvallis died Tuesday, Dec. 10 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

