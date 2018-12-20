Douglas E. McClelland
MISSOULA — Douglas E. McClelland, age 79, of Missoula, died at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Patch Godown
STEVENSVILLE — Patch Godown, 40, of Stevensville, died Dec. 18 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned an obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Ole Miller
MISSOULA — Ole Miller, 85, of Missoula died on Dec. 18 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Lester D. Zimmerman
POTOMAC — Lester D. Zimmerman, 77, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Dec. 18. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Wesley Harrison Gander
MISSOULA — Wesley Harrison "Wes" Gander, 90, died early in the morning, Tuesday, Dec. 18 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.