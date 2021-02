MISSOULA - Beatriz Irene Bencia, 80, of Missoula, died at home, Feb. 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

MISSOULA - Jeffery L. Borchers, 58, of Missoula, died at home Feb. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.