Death Notices for Thursday, February 25, 2021

Father Michael M. Smith

STEVENSVILLE - Father Michael M. Smith, 82, of Stevensville died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at The Living Centre in Stevensville. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Patricia W. Hofler 

CORVALLIS - Patricia W. Hofler, 87, of Corvallis died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Erika F. Burleigh

SUPERIOR – Erika F. Burleigh, 77, died on Feb. 24, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

