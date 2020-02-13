Death Notices for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Death Notices for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Dennis R. Krzyzanowski

ALBERTON — Dennis R. Krzyzanowski, 71, of Alberton, died at his home on Tuesday evening, Feb. 11. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Thelma Smith

SUPERIOR — Thelma Smith, 86, of Superior died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Arrangement are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Dennis James Petersen

SURPRISE, Arizona — Dennis James Petersen, 73, of Sun City West, Arizona, formerly of Missoula, died on Feb. 8, under the care of Hospice of the Valley, Surprise, Arizona. Memorial services will be held at the State Veteran's Cemetery in Missoula in the spring. A full obituary will follow with the date and time of the Memorial service.

Douglas Kent Pewitt

SEELEY LAKE — Douglas Kent Pewitt, 80, of Seeley Lake, died on Monday, Feb. 10. Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

