Death Notices for Thursday, February 6, 2020

Darlene Marie Ramsbacher

MISSOULA — Darlene Marie Ramsbacher, 77, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Feb. 3. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Michael J. Heaney

MISSOULA — Michael J. Heaney, 55, of Missoula, formerly of Anaconda, died Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Services are pending.

Daniel Claude Hughes

NEWPORT BEACH, California — Daniel Claude Hughes, 67, of Newport Beach, California died at home on Feb. 4. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.