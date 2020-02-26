Death Notices for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Angela Finley Young

POLSON - Angela Finley Young, 53, died at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula on Feb. 25, 2020. Wake and Service arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Ignatius.

