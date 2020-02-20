Death Notices for Thursday, February 20, 2020

Patti S. McCabe
MISSOULA — Patti S. McCabe, 63, of Missoula died at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Katherine J. “Kathy” Peschel
MISSOULA — Katherine J. “Kathy” Peschel, 64, of Missoula, died Thursday, Feb. 13 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Freida Teichrow Reddig
MISSOULA — Freida Teichrow Reddig, 92, of Missoula died at home on Feb. 17. Services will be announced at a later. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Marvin A. Martin
STEVENSVILLE — Marvin A. Martin, 71, died Sunday, Feb. 16 at his home in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Marion Alveta Ryan
MISSOULA — Marion Alveta Ryan, 87, of Missoula died at home on Feb. 18. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.