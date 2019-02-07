Frances A. Holmes
ST. IGNATIUS — Frances A. Holmes, 96, died Feb. 4 at the Pines of Mission. Services will be held in Missouri at a later date.
Gail P. Roderick
MISSOULA — Gail P. Roderick, 79, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Feb. 5 at St. Patrick Hospital. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Raymond C. Shearer
MISSOULA — Raymond C. Shearer, 83, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
Richard L. Alderson
MISSOULA — Richard L. Alderson, 73, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Dr. Ernest M. “Ernie” Bargmeyer
MISSOULA — Dr. Ernest M. “Ernie” Bargmeyer, 85, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.