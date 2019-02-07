Try 1 month for 99¢

Frances A. Holmes

ST. IGNATIUS — Frances A. Holmes, 96, died Feb. 4 at the Pines of Mission. Services will be held in Missouri at a later date.

Gail P. Roderick

MISSOULA — Gail P. Roderick, 79, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Feb. 5 at St. Patrick Hospital. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.

Raymond C. Shearer

MISSOULA — Raymond C. Shearer, 83, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

Richard L. Alderson

MISSOULA — Richard L. Alderson, 73, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Dr. Ernest M. “Ernie” Bargmeyer

MISSOULA — Dr. Ernest M. “Ernie” Bargmeyer, 85, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.