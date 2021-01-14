Death Notices for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Deann A. Cowart
MISSOULA - Deann A. Cowart, 67, of Missoula died at home on Jan. 8. A full obituary will follow. In order to view the full obituary, please go to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Jack Norman Rukes
ST. IGNATIUS – Jack Norman Rukes, 62, of St. Ignatius died Tuesday, Jan. 12, near Stevensville as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.