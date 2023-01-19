Death Notices for Thursday, January 19, 2023

Patrick E. Roland

Darby - Patrick E. Roland, 54, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Rock Creek Horse Camp in Darby. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Leo S. Klein

Hamilton - Leo S. Klein, 88, passed away in the afternoon, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Bitterroot Health Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Arlene Beverly Tompkins

Big Arm- Arlene Beverly Tompkins, age 92, passed away January 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.