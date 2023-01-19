 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices for Thursday, January 19, 2023

  • 0

Patrick E. Roland

Darby - Patrick E. Roland, 54, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Rock Creek Horse Camp in Darby.  Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Leo S. Klein

Hamilton - Leo S. Klein, 88, passed away in the afternoon, Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Bitterroot Health Hospital in Hamilton.  Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Arlene Beverly Tompkins

Big Arm- Arlene Beverly Tompkins, age 92, passed away January 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Upcoming solar eclipse will be the last one visible from the U.S. for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News