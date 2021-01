Randy Rodgers

SUPERIOR - Randy Rodgers, 50, of Superior, died Thursday, Jan. 7, in Superior. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Darla Bisson

POLSON - Darla Bisson, 57, died at her home Wednesday morning. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.

Wesley E. Pyeatt

MISSOULA - Wesley E. Pyeatt, 90, of Missoula, died at home on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.