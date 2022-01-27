Death Notices for Thursday, January 27, 2022

John Michael Niles

John Michael Niles, 69, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Brandon M. Ricker

Brandon M. Ricker, 43, of Missoula, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at his residence in Missoula. The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home.

Frances Reiss

RAVALLI — Frances Reiss, 47, passed away in the evening, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the St. Patrick ER. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Therese "Terry" Good

RAVALLI — Therese "Terry" Good, 75, passed away Jan. 20 at St. Luke's Community Hospital in Ronan. Services will be held at a later date.

Kathy L. Anderson

HAMILTON — Kathy L. Anderson, 86, of Hamilton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.