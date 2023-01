Death Notices for Thursday, January 5, 2023

Alice Madsen

Alice Madsen, 69, of Missoula passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 with her husband of 47 years holding her hand. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ellen Anne Strommen

Ellen Anne Strommen, 86, of Missoula passed way Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at The Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Linda Lightfoot

Linda Lightfoot, 85, of Missoula passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Kim Dierking

Kim Dierking, 60, of Florence passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.