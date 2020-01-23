{{featured_button_text}}

Agnes Ann Supinski

HAMILTON — Agnes Ann Supinski, 83, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Jan. 21 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Kathryn Ann May

MISSOULA — Kathryn Ann May, 65, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Jan. 10. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Loris E. Bales

BONNER — Loris E. Bales, 81, of Bonner, died at her home Tuesday evening, Jan. 21. Arrangements are pending and will be announced.  Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Thomas Messina

MISSOULA — Thomas Messina, 52, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Jan. 21. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

