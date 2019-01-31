Stella Mullen
MISSOULA — Stella Mullen, 92, of Missoula, died at BeeHive Homes on Jan. 26. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
James L. "Jim" Strawser
DARBY — James L. "Jim" Strawser, 74, died in the night, Tuesday, Jan. 29 at the Discovery Care Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Gene R. Wingo
TURAH — Gene R. Wingo, 86, of Turah, died at his residence on Jan. 28. Arrangements under the care of the Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.