Leon R. Coleman
SEATTLE — Leon R. Coleman, 78, of Missoula, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 22 at Emerald Care, the adult family home he resided in. A celebration of life date will be announced with his full obituary, which will follow.
Brenda Kathleen East
VICTOR — Brenda Kathleen East, 81, of Victor, died Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Violet Bowman
MISSOULA — Violet Bowman, 87, of Missoula, died on Jan. 23. A full obituary with service information will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Bertha Vick
HAMILTON — Bertha Vick, 90, of Hamilton, passed away on Jan. 20 at BeeHive Homes of Hamilton. Service details are being handled by Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel in Hamilton.
Joseph A. “Joe” Bischof
STEVENSVILLE — Joseph A. “Joe” Bischof, 59, died at his home surrounded by his family on Jan. 22. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Eric R. Thomas
MISSOULA — Eric R. Thomas, 47, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Jan. 22. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Charles F. Lockwood
BONNER — Charles F. Lockwood, 85, died on Jan. 23. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.