James Edward McGowan

MISSOULA — James Edward McGowan, 68, of Missoula died Monday, Jan 13 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Vicky Kay Olson

MISSOULA — Vicky Kay Olson, 59, of Missoula died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Dannie Leonard “Danny” Bradford

FRENCHTOWN — Dannie Leonard “Danny” Bradford, 65, of Frenchtown died Saturday, Jan. 11 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

