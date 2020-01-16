James Edward McGowan
MISSOULA — James Edward McGowan, 68, of Missoula died Monday, Jan 13 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Vicky Kay Olson
MISSOULA — Vicky Kay Olson, 59, of Missoula died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Dannie Leonard “Danny” Bradford
FRENCHTOWN — Dannie Leonard “Danny” Bradford, 65, of Frenchtown died Saturday, Jan. 11 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.