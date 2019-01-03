Nancy Ann Elverude Sagen
MESA, Arizona — Nancy Ann Elverude Sagen died on Dec. 26 in Mesa, Arizona. A full obituary will follow.
John Dwain Smith
MILLTOWN — John Dwain Smith, 82, of Milltown, died Monday, Dec. 31 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Julie M. Daer
MISSOULA — Julie M. Daer, 93, of Missoula, died at the Beehive Homes on Sunday, December 30. Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Debby Marie Larocque
MISSOULA — Debby Marie Larocque, 59, of Missoula, died on Dec. 31 at St. Patrick Hospital. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.