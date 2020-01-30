{{featured_button_text}}

Mary Jane Maccioli

MISSOULA — Mary Jane Maccioli, 83, of Missoula, died at Rosetta Assisted Living on Saturday, Jan. 25. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Dennis Ray Kurpius

SUPERIOR — Dennis Ray Kurpius, 67, of Superior died Monday, Jan. 27, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Joseph Vanderburg

ARLEE — Joseph Vanderburg, 82, of Arlee, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday morning, Jan. 28. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

