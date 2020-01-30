Mary Jane Maccioli
MISSOULA — Mary Jane Maccioli, 83, of Missoula, died at Rosetta Assisted Living on Saturday, Jan. 25. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Dennis Ray Kurpius
You have free articles remaining.
SUPERIOR — Dennis Ray Kurpius, 67, of Superior died Monday, Jan. 27, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Joseph Vanderburg
ARLEE — Joseph Vanderburg, 82, of Arlee, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday morning, Jan. 28. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com