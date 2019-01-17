Robert L. Crossley
MISSOULA — Robert L. Crossley, 72, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Cletus Joseph Licht
ST. IGNATIUS — Cletus Joseph Licht, 98, died in his home in St. Ignatius on Monday, Jan. 14. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.
Elizabeth J. "Betz" Kaufman
MISSOULA — Elizabeth J. "Betz" Kaufman, 86, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Jan. 16 at the BeeHive Homes. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Gertrude Mae Ahern
LOLO — Gertrude Mae Ahern, 82, of Lolo, died peacefully on Jan. 15. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.