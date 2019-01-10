Wallace D. "Wally" McKenney
MISSOULA — Wallace D. "Wally" McKenney, 83, formerly of Anaconda, died in the afternoon, Monday, Jan. 7 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Betty Fanto
MISSOULA — Betty Fanto, 87, died at her home, surrounded by her family, on January 9. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Mark Fredrick Bruso
DARBY — Mark Fredrick Bruso, 58, of Darby, died on Jan. 9 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.