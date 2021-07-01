Death Notices for Thursday, July 1, 2021

James Franklin Culligan

THOMPSON FALLS – James Franklin Culligan, age 84, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains. Memorial services for James are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Julieta Perusquia Jergins

DARBY - Julieta Perusquia Jergins, 83, of Darby died Monday, June 28, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Pastor Wayne D. Wardwell

HAMILTON - Pastor Wayne D. Wardwell, 91, of Hamilton died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Sapphire Lutheran Homes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Mitzie M. Clouse

MISSOULA - Mitzie M. Clouse, 86, of Missoula, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Makenzie Raye Nickole Bacon

SPOKANE – Makenzie Raye Nickole Bacon, 26, passed away at Providence St. Patrick Hospital on June 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.