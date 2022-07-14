Death Notices for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Ina Swanson

Ina Swanson, 91, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula.

Marilyn L. Jackson

DARBY – Marilyn L. Jackson, 96, of Darby, passed away in her home, with family at her side. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Gwendine Carol Barrena

Gwendine Carol Barrena, 70, passed away at Community Medical Center on July 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Janice Jean Brittner

Janice Jean Brittner, 54, passed away at her home on July 10, 2022. Just Cremation Montana is assisting with the arrangements.

Vernon Charles Feeback

ALBERTON – Vernon Charles Feeback, 81, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Shirley Jacobson

Shirley Jacobson, 96, passed away on July 12, 2022 at Riverside Healthcare Center. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.