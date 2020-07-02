Death Notices for Thursday, July 2, 2020

Death Notices for Thursday, July 2, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Arlene Myllymaki

MISSOULA — Arlene Myllymaki, 79 died on Friday, June 26 at her home in Missoula. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are being made through Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.

Casper Vitenheimer

MISSOULA — Casper “Cap” Veitenheimer, 90, of Missoula passed away on Tuesday, June 30 at Valley View Estates in Hamilton. Arrangements are pending at this time and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Loretta Thornburg

MISSOULA — Loretta Thornburg, 87, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, June 30 at the The Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are pending at this time and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Paul Chamberlin

MISSOULA — Paul Chamberlin, 69, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, July 1 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending at this time and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News