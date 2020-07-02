Death Notices for Thursday, July 2, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arlene Myllymaki

MISSOULA — Arlene Myllymaki, 79 died on Friday, June 26 at her home in Missoula. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are being made through Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory.

Casper Vitenheimer

MISSOULA — Casper “Cap” Veitenheimer, 90, of Missoula passed away on Tuesday, June 30 at Valley View Estates in Hamilton. Arrangements are pending at this time and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Loretta Thornburg

MISSOULA — Loretta Thornburg, 87, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, June 30 at the The Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are pending at this time and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Paul Chamberlin

MISSOULA — Paul Chamberlin, 69, of Missoula passed away Wednesday, July 1 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending at this time and are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.