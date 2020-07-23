Death Notices for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Becky Sandstrom
CLINTON — Becky Sandstrom, 76, of Clinton, died at her home on Tuesday, July 21. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.