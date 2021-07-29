Death Notices for Thursday, July 29, 2021

Gary A. Keith
MISSOULA - Gary A. Keith, 62, of Missoula died on July 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Steven E. Seaholm
MISSOULA - Steven E. Seaholm, 63, of Missoula died on July 26, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Ula Carpenter
SEELEY LAKE - Ula Carpenter, 85, of Seeley Lake died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Stella P. Beck
SUPERIOR – Stella P. Beck, 92, died at her home on July 28, 2021. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Brian Miller
MISSOULA - Brian Miller, 84, of Missoula died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.