Death Notices for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Lester L. Sims
FRENCHTOWN — Lester L. Sims, 68, of Frenchtown, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday, July 28. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
James 'Jim' Edward Laurence Schultz
KALISPELL — James “Jim” Edward Laurence Schultz, 78, died on July 23, at Kalispell Regional Hospital due to complications with COVID-19. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family asks that people wear masks in public places.
Arlene M. Jevning
VICTOR — Arlene M. Jevning, 85, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, July 28, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Ruth D. Tomlinson
MISSOULA — Ruth D. Tomlinson, 99, died in the night, Tuesday, July 28, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Helen K. Zajac
CATOOSA, Oklahoma — Helen K. Zajac, 88, formerly of Hamilton, died Saturday, June 20, with her loving family by her side at her daughters home in Oklahoma. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Gary Alan Ledeau
ARLEE — Gary Alan Ledeau, 77, died at St. Patrick Hospital on July 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
