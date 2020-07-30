Death Notices for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Ruth D. Tomlinson

MISSOULA — Ruth D. Tomlinson, 99, died in the night, Tuesday, July 28, at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Helen K. Zajac

CATOOSA, Oklahoma — Helen K. Zajac, 88, formerly of Hamilton, died Saturday, June 20, with her loving family by her side at her daughters home in Oklahoma. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Gary Alan Ledeau

ARLEE — Gary Alan Ledeau, 77, died at St. Patrick Hospital on July 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.