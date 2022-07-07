Death Notices for Thursday, July 7, 2022

Gary Allan Sheldon

Gary Allan Sheldon, 83, of Missoula, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Norma Pauline Eggleston

Norma Pauline Eggleston, 91, of Missoula, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Cheryl Irene Hanson

LOLO – Cheryl Irene Hanson, 72, passed away at Providence St. Patrick Hospital on Monday, July 4, 2022. Just Cremation Montana is assisting the family with arrangements.

Clarence Allen Clark

Clarence Allen Clark, 93, passed away at his home on July 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Dennis C. Palmer

HAMILTON – Dennis C. Palmer, 75, passed away in the evening, Monday, July 4, 2022 at The Remington at Sapphire Lutheran Home.Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Keith Adams

Keith Adams, 59, of Alberton passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Mark Blair

Mark Blair, 65, of Missoula passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Harry Yenne

Harry Yenne, 85, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his residence following a brief illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.

Evelyn Wagoner

CLINTON – Evelyn Wagoner, 95, of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.