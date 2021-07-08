Death Notices for Thursday, July 8, 2021

John T. Hamilton

MISSOULA – John T. Hamilton, 68, of Missoula died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Betty M. Tucker

CLINTON – Betty M. Tucker, 79, of Clinton, died Friday, July 2 while camping at her favorite place at Georgetown Lake Montana. Cremation is planned with Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Sharon Lynn Jackson

MISSOULA – Sharon Lynn Jackson, 67, died at Providence St. Patrick Hospital on July 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Lee A. Busby

MISSOULA – Lee A. Busby, 48, died at his home on July 3, 2021. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting his family with arrangements.

Mary Voss

MISSOULA - Mary Voss, age 92, of Missoula, died on July 5, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Carol Reimann

MISSOULA - Carol Reimann, 76, of Missoula died on July 3, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.