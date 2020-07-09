Death Notices for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Dan R. Ducharme
MISSOULA — Dan R. Ducharme, 65, of Missoula, died at his home on Monday, July 6. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Jerald Moulton
DRUMMOND — Jerald Moulton, 87, of Drummond died July 6 at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Glenford R. “Glen” Brownlee, Jr.
CLINTON — Glenford R. “Glen” Brownlee, Jr., 61, of Clinton, died at his home on Monday morning, July 6. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Susan Froehlich Huntington
MISSOULA — Susan Froehlich Huntington, 66, of Missoula, died at Bee Hive Homes on Wednesday, July 8. Services are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
