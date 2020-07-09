Death Notices for Thursday, July 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan R. Ducharme

MISSOULA — Dan R. Ducharme, 65, of Missoula, died at his home on Monday, July 6. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Jerald Moulton

DRUMMOND — Jerald Moulton, 87, of Drummond died July 6 at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Glenford R. “Glen” Brownlee, Jr.

CLINTON — Glenford R. “Glen” Brownlee, Jr., 61, of Clinton, died at his home on Monday morning, July 6. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Susan Froehlich Huntington

MISSOULA — Susan Froehlich Huntington, 66, of Missoula, died at Bee Hive Homes on Wednesday, July 8. Services are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.