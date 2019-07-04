Delbert Alan Malgren
POLSON — Delbert Alan Malgren, age 99, died on Wednesday, July 3 at The Pines of Polson. Memorial services for Del are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Delbert Alan Malgren
