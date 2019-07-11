Robert Zimmerman
MISSOULA — Robert Zimmerman, 74, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on July 9. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Kim Snyder
RONAN — Kim Snyder, 65, died from cancer on July 7 in Polson. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Doris M. Yellow Owl
GREAT FALLS — Doris M. Yellow Owl, 72, died at Peace Hospice on July 8. Funeral services are pending with Foster Funeral Home.
Marlene Edith Riebe
POLSON — Marlene Edith Riebe died on July 9 at her residence in Polson. Arrangements are being handled by Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home of Ronan.