{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Zimmerman

MISSOULA — Robert Zimmerman, 74, of Missoula, died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on July 9. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Kim Snyder

RONAN — Kim Snyder, 65, died from cancer on July 7 in Polson.  Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.

Doris M. Yellow Owl

GREAT FALLS — Doris M. Yellow Owl, 72, died at Peace Hospice on July 8.  Funeral services are pending with Foster Funeral Home.

Marlene Edith Riebe

POLSON — Marlene Edith Riebe died on July 9 at her residence in Polson. Arrangements are being handled by Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home of Ronan.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.