Death Notices for Thursday, June 16, 2022

Helen J. Ingersoll Cappadocia

Helen J. Ingersoll Cappadocia, 92, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

William Earl Massey

William Earl Massey passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Missoula. Services to be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Hills Funeral Homes, Plains, Montana.

Teresa Ann Miller

Teresa Ann Miller, 91, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at The Village Health & Rehabilitation in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

