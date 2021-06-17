Death Notices for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Juanita Dollene Lougee-fiester (JDoll)

MISSOULA - Juanita Dollene Lougee-fiester (JDoll) died at her home in Missoula, June 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, gardencityfh.com.

Joshua J. Garrison

MISSOULA – Joshua J. Garrison, 13, of Missoula died Friday June 11, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Frances Louise Drinville

MANHATTAN - Frances Louise Drinville, 80, of Manhattan, formerly of Clinton, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at her son’s home in Manhattan. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

Anne N. Wodrich

HUSON – Anne N. Wodrich, 73, of Huson died Tuesday June 15, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies is in care of arrangements.

Harold G. Ask

CLINTON - Harold G. Ask, 84, died in the morning, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.