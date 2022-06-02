Death Notices for Thursday, June 2, 2022

William L. Bourne

HAMILTON — William L. Bourne, 81 of Hamilton passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Joseph R. Thelen

Joseph R. Thelen, 84, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Marthan “Marty” Bourassa

Marthan “Marty” Bourassa, 78, of Missoula passed away May 30, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.