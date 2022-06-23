Death Notices for Thursday, June 23, 2022

Robert Jerome Kelly

Robert Jerome Kelly, 75, passed away at his home on June 17, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Robert Vasecka

Robert Vasecka, 88, of Butte, formerly Missoula, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Continental Care and Rehab in Butte. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Dr. William “Bill” B. Bekemeyer

Dr. William “Bill” B. Bekemeyer, 70, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his home in Missoula in the care of Partners in Home Care. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.

Vernita J. Leake

Vernita J. Leake, 91, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula following a period of declining health. Services are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula.

Colleen M. Bacon

HAMILTON – Colleen M. Bacon, 84, of Hamilton and longtime Big Hole resident, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangement are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.